Listen to BABYMETAL’s new drum ‘n’ bass-inspired single, ‘Elevator Girl’

"No matter what you say, or what you do/ You're going d-d-d-d-d-down."

BABYMETAL have released new single ‘Elevator Girl’, which is set to appear on the band’s new album, due later this year.

The Japanese band, who parted ways with founding member Yui Mizuno (AKA Yuimetal) back in October, will follow up their 2016 LP ‘Metal Resistance’ with a new album later in the year, which will mark their third studio album (their self-titled debut was released in 2014).

With lyrics that include, “No matter what you say, or what you do/ You’re going d-d-d-d-d-down,” ‘Elevator Girl’ starts off with a little drum ‘n’ bass intro before transitioning into BABYMETAL’s trademark heavier sound for the rest of the track.

Listen to ‘Elevator Girl’ below:

Meanwhile, BABYMETAL have confirmed details of their first London show since 2016.

The metal stars will headline the O2 Academy Brixton on Tuesday July 2, marking their first appearance in the capital since headlining Wembley Arena in 2016.

They’ll be supported at the show by Swedish metallers Amaranthe and the mysterious Sleep Token – who are billed as a “masked music collective.”

In 2018, the band announced a new partnership and established the eponymous ‘Babymetal Records’.

The label has been founded in association with 5B Artist Management And Record, who manage metal giants Megadeth and Slipknot, report Blabbermouth. Cooking Vinyl will also be involved who have handled distribution for artists such as Marilyn Manson and The Prodigy.