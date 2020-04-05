Listen to Bad Bunny’s new self-isolation song ‘En Casita’

Bad Bunny has shared a new song, ‘En Casita’, about being in quarantine during the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Uploading the track to Soundcloud, the Puerto Rican star’s surprise song was recorded and produced at home with an iPhone. For the first time on a Bad Bunny track, ‘En Casita’ features the vocals of his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, who the rapper is currently self-isolating with.

Listen to it below:

On the track, Bad Bunny shares a message of solidarity with those unable to visit those they care about because of the pandemic, expressing sadness about wanting to see loved ones but having to stay at home instead.

He goes on to outline what his daily routine looks like while practicing social distancing under curfew, and acknowledges having to cancel performances as a result of coronavirus. At one point, he raps about wanting the virus to go away “like Rosselló”, referencing the former Puerto Rico governor who resigned in August 2019 after widespread protests.

Towards the end of the song, Berlingeri sings the track’s chorus before the pair duet.

Bad Bunny released his second album ‘YHLQMDLG’ in February, most recently sharing a drag-influenced music video for single ‘Yo Perreo Sola’ in March.