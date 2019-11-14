Listen to Bastille’s Dan Smith cover of ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling’ for the John Lewis Christmas ad

It's that time of year again.

This year’s John Lewis Christmas advert has been released – and it features Bastille’s Dan Smith. You can watch the advert below.

Smith can be heard singing over a gentle piano version of REO Speedwagon’s famed 1985 ballad, ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling’.

2018’s John Lewis Christmas ad starred Elton John on a trip through the star’s life and career called ‘The Boy And The Piano’. Ellie Goulding previously covered John’s ‘Your Song’ for the ad in 2010.

You can watch this year’s advert below.

Speculation has been rife as to who would sing on this year’s advert. Betting site Betway had Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi as this year’s favourite to sing on the advert, ahead of the likes of Ed Sheeran and Jorja Smith. Others thought to be in the running for this year’s ad were Sam Smith, Lily Allen and Elbow.

Six years ago, Bastille missed out on a number one song after Lily Allen’s cover of ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ for the advert beat Bastille’s ‘Of the Night’ to number one.

Earlier this month, Bastille released a new version of their ‘Doom Days’ track ‘Another Place’, adding a feature from Alessia Cara.

The new duet version comes after Cara joined Dan Smith and co. on stage in her hometown of Toronto during the band’s recent US tour. “I’d always heard ‘Another Place’ as a duet and wanted it to be a story told from two perspectives,” Smith said of the updated version of the track that first appeared on Bastille’s this studio album, ‘Doom Days’.

“It’s not something we’ve ever done, outside of our mixtapes,” he continued. “But we are huge fans of Alessia’s — her voice and her song-writing are so distinct and brilliant — and we sent it to her to see if she’d be up for jumping on it with us. We love her verse and everything that she’s brought to the song – I think she really elevates it.”