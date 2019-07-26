All the synths.

Bat for Lashes has released a dreamy new 80’s synth-pop inspired single, ‘Feel For You’. You can listen to the new track below.

Last month (June 10), the multiple Mercury-nominee and recent Ivor Novello Awards winner shared details of the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘The Bride’, with her fifth studio album ‘Lost Girl?’ arriving on September 6.

The new song is described as “a gauzy power ballad” and one that reveals “a whole other side to ‘Lost Girls?'” A statement continues: “Revelling in the delights of pure, 80s-hued pop with scratches of funk guitar, it has strutting drum patterns, and a timeless singalong chorus.”

Feel For You We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

Speaking about the new album last month, the musician, real name Natasha Khan, described it as “an album full of romance” and a “homage to Los Angeles where the album was recorded, to being a kid in the 80s, to films that touched and changed my life.”

Throughout May, Khan had been teasing the new release. In several posts, Khan shared clips from a video which is seemingly about a missing girl. In one post, Khan asked fans to call a hotline which asks you to leave a message a lost girl called Nikki. In another, she shared clips of more new music.

Khan was recently awarded an Ivor Novello for Best Television Soundtrack for her work on Requiem with Dominik Scherrer. Speaking about the soundtrack, the judges said: “With immediate, absorbing and haunting Celtic vocals, the score empowered drama with innovative instrumentation”.