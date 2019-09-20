It previews next week's deluxe reissue of 'Abbey Road'

A new mix of The Beatles‘ ‘Come Together’ by Giles Martin has been released, alongside an alternative take of the 1969 classic.

The release comes ahead of the 50th anniversary reissue of The Beatles’ landmark album ‘Abbey Road’ next week (September 27).

Martin, the son of late Beatles producer George Martin, has mixed the whole of ‘Abbey Road’ from the original master tapes, alongside engineer Sam Okell.

As well as Martin’s new mix of ‘Abbey Road’, a new deluxe version of the album adds 23 session recordings and demos. These include Take 5 of ‘Come Together’, which is the other new version of the track released today.

Although ‘Let It Be’ was released afterwards in 1970, ‘Abbey Road’ is the last album The Beatles recorded. The new version of the album was announced on August 8, the 50th anniversary of the famous photo session for the album sleeve featuring the four Beatles crossing the pedestrian crossing outside Abbey Road Studios.

A recently-recovered tape has revealed The Beatles were in talks to record another album after ‘Abbey Road’. John Lennon is heard telling Ringo Starr he thinks the band could make another album in time for Christmas that year. Beatles expert Mark Lewisohn told The Guardian: “The books have always told us that they knew ‘Abbey Road’ was their last album and they wanted to go out on an artistic high. But no – they’re discussing the next album.”

Among the 23 additional songs on the boxset of ‘Abbey Road’ are an unreleased demo of ‘Goodbye’, which Paul McCartney recorded for Mary Hopkin, who was signed to The Beatles’ record label Apple.

Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson is working on a documentary about the final days of The Beatles. No release date has been announced, but it’s believed likely it will coincide with the 50th anniversary of ‘Let It Be’ in 2020. It will incorporate 55 hours of previously unseen footage.