Listen to Beck’s dreamy new song, ‘Dark Places’ from upcoming new album, ‘Hyperspace’

The album is out later this month

Beck has shared a dreamy new track, ‘Dark Places’, from his upcoming new album. You can listen to the new track below.

The atmospheric song will appear on Beck’s new album, ‘Hyperspace’ which he teased the release of earlier this month via a cryptic Instagram post.

Seven of the album’s 11 tracks, including the previously released ‘Saw Lightning’, were co-written and co-produced by Pharrell. Another previously released track, ‘Uneventful Days’ was accompanied by a video directed by Dev Hynes.

‘Hyperspace’ comes two years after his last record, 2017’s Grammy award-winning ‘Colors’ and is set for release on November 22 via Capitol Records. You can listen to ‘Dark Places’ here: