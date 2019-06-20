Listen to Beyoncé and Donald Glover sing ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ in new ‘The Lion King’ trailer

The musicians will star in the live-action remake of the Disney classic.

Beyoncé and Donald Glover have covered Elton John’s ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ for the new version of The Lion King.

The pair will both star in the live-action remake of the Disney classic, which is due for release on July 19, 2019. Beyoncé will voice Nala while Glover will take on the role of Simba.

In a new TV trailer for the movie, the musicians can be heard giving their take on the iconic song over clips from the remake – you can watch the video below.

Last year, John confirmed that he was working on the soundtrack for the new version of the film alongside collaborator Tim Rice, who worked with the musician on the 1994 OST. John said the pair were working on a new song for the end credits and that they were hoping to work with Beyoncé on a track.

“They need to have a new end credits song,” he explained. “There’s going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original: ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’, ‘Hakuna Matata’, ‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King’ and ‘Circle of Life’. And then there will be an end, closing song, and we’ve been speaking to Beyoncé’s people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something.”

Another trailer revealed earlier this month (June 3) gave fans a first taste of what to expect from Beyoncé in her part. At present, none of Glover’s dialogue in the movie have been shared.

Upon its release last year, the first trailer for the film became the most-viewed Disney trailer of all time.