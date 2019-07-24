Listen to Big Sean’s first new single in two years, ‘Overtime’

It’s produced by Hit-Boy, Key Wane, and the Tucker Brothers.

Big Sean has released his first new solo music in over two years after sharing new single, ‘Overtime’, earlier today. You can listen to the new track below.

The Detroit rapper had teased the release of new music earlier in the week on his social media channels. Produced by Hit-Boy, Key Wane, and the Tucker Brothers, the new song deals with themes of heartbreak and development.

“Broke my heart, broke my soul/ Don’t cry for me though,” he rhymes on the track. “If you don’t break nothing down then it’s no room to grow,” he adds.

Sharing the new song on social media earlier today (July 24), Big Sean wrote: “Energy the first language that I speak!!!” You can listen to the new song here:

Big Sean’s released his last solo album, ‘I Decided’ in 2017, the same year he collaborated with Metro Boomin for ‘Double or Nothing.’ This year, the rapper has already featured on songs by both DJ Khaled and Kash Doll.

Back in April, Kendrick Lamar appeared to take a shot at Big Sean after sharing a snippet of new music.

Rumours of a rift between the two have existed for some time. Whether it was Kendrick’s highly lauded verse on ‘Control’, where he shared the stage with Sean but threw friendly jabs at him and half of the industry, or the lyrical content on ‘The Heart Part 4’, fans have long speculated an ongoing argument between the pair.

In the 11-second snippet discovered by HipHop-n-More, Kendrick spits the phrase “Finally famous,” which was the name of Sean’s early mixtape series and debut album.

Kendrick raps: “I think his false confidence got him inspired/ I can’t make them respect you baby, it’s not my job/ You’re finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme (boi)/ Cute ass raps, get your puberty up.”