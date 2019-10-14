Listen to Bishop Briggs’ fierce new song, ‘Jekyll & Hide’ from new album, ‘Champion’

Her new album arrives next month

Bishop Briggs has announced details of her second album whilst also releasing a new single, ‘Jekyll & Hide’ – you can listen to the song below.

The new album, ‘Champion’ will be released on November 8. ‘Jekyll & Hide’ is the third single from the album released so far, following on from the title single and ‘Tattooed On My Heart.’

Speaking about the new song, Briggs said: “I released a new song called ‘Jekyll & Hide’ today. The title is spelt Hide not Hyde. GET IT!??!!!!! Word play gets me way too hype.

“I wrote this one with K. Flay and it was produced by Joel Little. In the chorus, we wrote “are you Jekyll & Hyde-ing me?” as a way to describe the chaotic feeling of dating someone who has two very different sides. I hope you like it. And if you don’t, please don’t tell me. I’m far too sensitive to hear that.”

‘Champion’ track list

I Still Love You Can You Hear Me Now? Champion Tattooed On My Heart Someone Else Jeckyll & Hide Lonely Wild My Shine I Trued (Demo)

Earlier this year, Briggs praised Lady Gaga’s “emotional” performance in A Star is Born.

In an interview with ET, Briggs spoke about Lady Gaga’s role in the film, Briggs said “I had a silent drive home [after seeing A Star is Born]. I was in such shock and awe and it was so emotional. I just thought about it right now and I’m going to cry again.”

Bishop Briggs will be performing three dates in the UK and you can buy tickets here for the shows which are listed below:

December 7 – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

December 8 – Manchester, Club Academy

December 9 – London, Islington Assembly Hall