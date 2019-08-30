Listen to BLACKPINK’s new live album, ‘BLACKPINK 2018 Tour In Your Area Seoul’

The K-pop four-piece performed two shows at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul last November

BLACKPINK have released a new live album, recorded at the Seoul shows in 2018 that kicked off their ‘In Your Area’ world tour.

‘BLACKPINK 2018 Tour In Your Area Seoul’ is the K-pop group’s second live album, following the release of ‘BLACKPINK Arena Tour 2018 ‘Special Final In Kyocera Dome Osaka’’ in March 2019.

The new live record features tracks from across the band’s three EPs, as well solo tracks performed by members Rosé and Jennie. The album also includes remix versions of ‘Stay’, ‘Whistle’, and ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, plus a reggae version of ‘Really’.

The tracklist for ‘BLACKPINK 2018 Tour In Your Area Seoul’ is as follows:

‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’

‘Forever Young’

‘Stay (remix version)’

‘Whistle’

‘You & I + Only Look At Me’

‘Solo’

‘Really (reggae version)’

‘See U Later’

‘Playing With Fire’

‘Boombayah’

‘As If It’s Your Last’

‘Whistle (remix version)’

‘DDU-DU DDU-DU (remix version)’

‘Stay’

You can listen to the live album below.

BLACKPINK performed two shows at the 20,000-capacity Olympic Gymnastics Arena on November 10 and 11, 2018. The dates kicked off their first and only world tour to date, which saw them visit the UK, Europe, and the US for the first time.

The four-piece made history when they became the first all-female Korean group to appear at Coachella in April. Reviewing their set, NME wrote: “Between songs, BLACKPINK deliver the kind of relaxed, giddy chatter that makes it feel as if you’ve stumbled into their rehearsal rather than a major festival set. If being completely badass hasn’t already won over the entire of Coachella’s hearts, then their endearing attempts at Mexican waves will finish the job off.”

During their show at Manchester Arena, BLACKPINK paid tribute to the victims of the bombing that took place there during an Ariana Grande gig. A message on the giant screen read, “We send our love and prayers to the friends and families who fought through the hard times. We are here for you. #OneLoveManchester”, while the band also omitted songs from their setlist that could remind people of the tragedy.