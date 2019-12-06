Listen to Blink-182 channel their inner Scrooge on ‘Not Another Christmas Song’

Blink-182 have released an anti-Christmas song just in time for the holidays, ‘Not Another Christmas Song’.

The new track comes with an official claymation video by animator Johnny McHone that follows the band through Santa’s workshop drinking, getting electrocuted, and watching as elves get crushed in a variety of ways.

“I hate to be a downer, but I spent too many hours crossing days off the calendar / It don’t mean nothing to me,” the band sing. Watch the crafted-from-scratch, stop-motion animated video below.

Advertisement

The band is also featured on two high profile collaborations, both out today: ‘P.S. I Hope You’re Happy’ with The Chainsmokers and ‘It’s All Fading To Black’ with XXXTentacion.

Blink previously gave a live debut to their Chainsmokers collaboration on November 27. Writing on Twitter, The Chainsmokers said: “Just did a session with blink-182 and wrote an amazing song. We can die happy now.”

Sharing the footage of the performance last month, Blink-182 said: “P.S. I Hope You’re Happy @TheChainsmokers.” You can see footage the moment here.

Last month (October 30), Blink explained why Lil Wayne threatened to walk off stage and quit their co-headline tour in the summer.

Advertisement

The unlikely pairing headed out on a massive tour earlier this year, but it almost hit the buffers when Wayne told a crowd in Virginia that “this might be my last night” on the tour.

The incident was eventually played down by the rapper the next day, when he tweeted: “I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182.”

Eventually, Blink-182 finally discussed Wayne’s apparent doubts over the tour and were full of praise for the rapper. “He was awesome,” frontman Mark Hoppus told K-ROQ. “He was awesome, his band was amazing, his whole crew, everybody. It was so fun all summer long.”