The pop punk veterans are back

Blink 182 have shared a new single, ‘Darkside’, taken from their upcoming new album, ‘Nine.’ You can listen to the new song below.

The veteran pop punk group announced details of their upcoming new album yesterday (July 25). It is the trio’s first LP since July 2016’s ‘California’ – the first Blink album to feature Matt Skiba on guitar and vocals.

‘Darkside’ is the fourth single the group have released from ‘Nine’, following on from ‘Happy Days’, ‘Generational Divide’ and ‘Blame It On My Youth’. You can watch the new lyric video for ‘Darkside’ below.

‘Nine’ track list

1. The First Time

2. Happy Days

3. Heaven

4. Darkside

5. Blame It On My Youth

6. Generational Divide

7. Run Away

8. Black Rain

9. I Really Wish I Hated You

10. Pin the Grenade

11. No Heart To Speak Of

12. Ransom

13. On Some Emo Shit

14. Hungover You

15. Remember To Forget Me

Predicting that the EP would be out before the end of the year, Barker said that the band had recorded one track with Lil Uzi Vert.

Speaking to Kerwin Frost Talks, the drummer said: “Blink just did a song with Uzi. That’s the most mind-blowing thing ever — with Pharrell.

“It’s not gonna come out on the album — it’s gonna come out probably on the EP that comes later this year,” Barker said.