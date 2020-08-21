Listen to Bootsy Collins’ groovy remix of Omar Apollo’s ‘Stayback’

Bootsy Collins has remixed Omar Apollo’s latest single ‘Stayback’ – listen to the new remix below.

The original version of the track was released earlier this month (August 7) and is set to feature on Apollo’s upcoming debut album.

Now, Collins has teamed up with the musician for a groovy re-up of ‘Stayback’. The P-funk legend amplified the song’s smooth funk sound, adding rich, new layers to the track. Listen to it below now.

Tweeting ahead of the remix’s release, Collins said: “Oh sheet @omarapollo I better put my Funk Glasses on so I can hear & see what the Funk is goin’ down! I’ll turn into a Funkskin after midnight! Bootsy baby!!!”

Oh Sheet @omarapollo I better put my Funk Glasses on so I can hear & see what the Funk is goin' down! I'll turn into a Funkskin after Midnight! Bootsy baby!!!🤩 @AlissiaB @SweetwaterSound https://t.co/B0v4oQEY8s — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) August 21, 2020

Speaking about the song upon its initial release, Apollo said it was about “being in love for a long period of time.”

“After years of being hurt emotionally, I moved on and decided to treat the relationship as a memory instead of fantasising it and trying to make it work,” he said.

“When I finished the production, I realised this was the song that I’ve been wanting to make my entire career. My guitar player Oscar killed the solo on it and really brought the whole thing together.”

The collaboration follows Apollo joining up with Dominic Fike last year on their track ‘Hit Me Up’. The song also featured production from Kenny Beats.

Apollo was named one of the 100 essential new artists for 2020 by NME in January, labelling him “the 2020s’ answer to Prince”.