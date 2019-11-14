Listen to Boy Azooga’s soaring new track, ‘O Silly Me’

The Welsh four-piece are back with a new one

Boy Azooga have released a new single, ‘O Silly Me’ alongside a cover version of ‘U.F.O’ by US cult singer songwriter, Jim Sullivan. You can listen to ‘O Silly Me’ below.

‘O Silly Me’ is available now whilst ‘U.F.O’ is released on December 13 via Heavenly Recordings.

Speaking about the new song, the group’s Davey Newington said: “‘O Silly Me’ is a song about worry: written when worried that might hopefully ease some worry for other worriers. Hope you enjoy it (no worries if not).

“…I was introduced to Jim Sullivan’s ‘U.F.O’ last year by Tom Friend in Friendly Records. It has become one of my favourite ever albums since. Hope we did it some justice! Would like to dedicate this version to Pete, safe voyage on your U.F.O.”

You can listen to the new track here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTlteQZpaR0&feature=youtu.be

Last year, the Cardiff four-piece beat the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Gruff Rhys and Gwenno to win the 2018 Welsh Music Prize.

Accepting the award at the ceremony at Cardiff venue Coal Exchange, Newington said: “This is a proper honour, with all the other amazing people nominated. Just to be part of Welsh music at the moment is exciting.”

Reviewing their last album, ‘1, 2, Kung Fu!’, NME said: “Bright, exciting and full of effortlessly intelligent songwriting, ‘1, 2, Kung Fu!’ is an absolute joy to listen to. Wickedly fun, and made to be played on festival stages this summer, it’s short glimpse into the musical landscape of Newington’s mind – and one that we’re pretty bloody glad he shared.”

Boy Azooga will support Liam Gallagher on several dates of his current solo tour this month and will also perform in Manchester in December. The full daters are listed below.

NOVEMBER

26 – Motorpoint Arena – NOTTINGHAM (with Liam Gallagher)

28 – O2 Arena – LONDON (with Liam Gallagher)

29 – O2 Arena – LONDON (with Liam Gallagher)

DECEMBER

14 – YES – MANCHESTER (Boy Azooga Christmas Party)