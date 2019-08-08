Listen to Brockhampton’s new song, ‘If You Pray Right’

Another taste of ‘Ginger’

Shortly after announcing that a new track was on its way, Brockhampton have released ‘If You Pray Right’, the latest single off their forthcoming album ‘Ginger’.

The song, which follows last week’s ‘I Been Born Again’, shines the spotlight on members Dom McLennon, Matt Champion and Bearface. Kevin Abstract, Merlyn Wood and Joba, who appeared on the previous single, hop on the new track, too. The band also shared a Spencer Ford-directed music video, featuring the spacesuit-clad boys vibing out in the middle of a field. Watch it below:

The clip for ‘If You Pray Right’ closes out with a snippet of another fresh cut, ‘Hood Still Love Me’. The preview features a verse from Abstract lamenting a relationship gone sour and his plans to start anew. “Take my morning, the hood still love me / I don’t care if you there when I leave,” the Brockhampton frontman rap-sings.

READ MORE: How BTS and Brockhampton are giving new life to the term boyband

Discussing the upcoming record in a GQ interview, Abstract described the project as “a summer album”. “[It’s] feel-good. Not too sad and like, ‘Oh, our life sucks,’ just more like, ‘Just enjoy what’s in front of you’,” he added.

‘Ginger’ will be the boyband’s fifth album and second studio full-length for RCA Records, following 2018’s ‘Iridescence’. In a four-star review of their previous album, NME said: “In ‘Iridescence’, Brockhampton find their own truthful rebirth. And, regrouped and renewed, they’re not going anywhere.”

Although an official release date for the new album hasn’t been confirmed, the group have revealed that it will drop later this month.