Listen: Bryson Tiller returns with velvety smooth new single ‘Patient’

After a long hiatus, the 'Trapsoul' singer has now dropped three new songs in just two months

Bryson Tiller has been busy over the past couple of months, and he’s showing no sign of slowing down as he drops velvety smooth new song ‘Patient’.

Read more: Bryson Tiller talks shunning the spotlight and how Kanye West inspired him to pursue his dreams

Before July, aside from his feature on the mega hit ‘Wild Thoughts’ with DJ Khaled and Rihanna, the last time the Kentucky singer-songwriter dropped any new music was back when he released his sophomore album, ‘True To Self’ in 2017.

Now, busy working on his third album, ‘Serenity’, Tiller follows up recent single ‘Blame’ and his feature on Jack Harlow’s ‘Thru the Night’ with new song ‘Patient’.

Featuring CHE ECRU, you can listen to ‘Patient’ below:

Meanwhile, Rihanna has been dropping hints that new music might not be far away, and Spotify appear to be involved.

The singer has been relatively quiet on the music front since the release of her last album ‘Anti’ in 2016, but it seems like the singer is hinting that new music might be arriving soon.