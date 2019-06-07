Listen to BTS and Charli XCX join forces on new song ‘Dream Glow’

Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook team-up with the British star on new track

BTS and Charli XCX have shared their recently-rumoured collaboration, ‘Dream Glow’.

The song is taken from the soundtrack to the Korean group’s upcoming interactive mobile game BTS World and features three of the band – Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook – alongside XCX.

‘Dream Glow’ was produced by Stargate and opens with the ‘Girls Night Out’ star singing: “I spent my whole life following the night time/Can’t see the stop sign/What you gonna say?” Listen to it below now.

The track is the latest in a handful of collaborations for XCX, following ‘Blame It On Your Love’ – her team-up with Lizzo – and 2018’s ‘1999’, which she worked on with Troye Sivan. ‘Dream Glow’ was rumoured to be on the way last month when BTS’ members were registered with BMI as songwriters on the song alongside the British musician.

BTS World will allow fans to take on the role of BTS’ manager and try and guide the seven-piece band to global success. It will be released on June 26, while pre-registration is open now, with a demo version of the game available to play on its official website.

Earlier this week (June 4), BTS’ Jin shared his first self-written solo song, ‘Tonight’. The track was released as part of the band’s annual “festa” celebrations, which mark the anniversary of their official debut in 2013.

Last weekend, the band became the first Korean artists to headline London’s Wembley Stadium, performing two sold-out shows at the venue as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The inexorable global rise of the Bangtan Boys, as they’re also known, hasn’t happened by thinking ‘Will this do?’ So it’s to be expected that their new stadium pop show is super-sized and slickly produced.”

The gigs followed a sold-out stadium run in the US, which kicked off at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl on May 4, and the release of the band’s latest album, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’, in April.