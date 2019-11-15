Listen to Camila Cabello’s new single, ‘Living Proof’ from her upcoming album, ‘Romance’
'Romance' is out next month.
Camila Cabello has released a new single, ‘Living Proof’ today – you can listen to the song below.
The song is taken from Cabello’s upcoming new album, ‘Romance’, which will arrive next month on December 6. It’s the second album from the ‘Havana’ singer.
‘Romance’ will also feature Cabello’s previously released singles ‘Señorita’ which features Shaun Mendes, ‘Shameless,’ ‘Liar,’ ‘Cry For Me’ and ‘Easy.’
You can listen to ‘Living Proof’ here:
“I wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had,” Cabello wrote on Twitter earlier this week.
“I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget. It was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in. It was mine… and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it.”
In September, Cabello teased that new music was on the way in a new video to fans.
“I thought I was making art before,” she continued. “Writing songs was me making art but now I want my life to be a work of art, and my songwriting to be the camera that I take a picture of it with.”