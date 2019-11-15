Listen to Camila Cabello’s new single, ‘Living Proof’ from her upcoming album, ‘Romance’

'Romance' is out next month.

Camila Cabello has released a new single, ‘Living Proof’ today – you can listen to the song below.

The song is taken from Cabello’s upcoming new album, ‘Romance’, which will arrive next month on December 6. It’s the second album from the ‘Havana’ singer.

‘Romance’ will also feature Cabello’s previously released singles ‘Señorita’ which features Shaun Mendes, ‘Shameless,’ ‘Liar,’ ‘Cry For Me’ and ‘Easy.’

You can listen to ‘Living Proof’ here: