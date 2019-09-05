Watch Charli XCX and Christine And The Queens cover The 1975’s ‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’

The pop stars gave the 'A Brief Inquiry...' track a new twist

Charli XCX and Christine And The Queens performed a special cover of The 1975’s ‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’ earlier today (September 5).

The two pop stars teamed up for a special collaborative set in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge as part of Live Lounge month.

After performing their joint single ‘Gone’, which is set to feature on XCX’s upcoming third album ‘Charli’, the duo segued into a performance of the ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ single.

Teasing the cover beforehand, XCX said: “It’s a band and the name of the band is the year that Jaws was released. The OG Jaws.” The two stars put a ‘90s garage spin on the 1975 track, which you can listen to here. The cover begins around the nine-minute mark – or check out a video clip below.

Speaking to NME backstage at Reading Festival last month, XCX revealed she had tried to get The 1975’s Matty Healy involved on ‘Charli’, although he does not appear on the album. Asked if the pair could collaborate in the future, she said: “I hope so! We sent some ideas back and forth, and I’m such a fan of him [Matty] and the band.

“They just get it, and they don’t get it at the same time, which I think is the best way to make music. And I think he’s such a smart lyricist, it’s just very smart and also fun, and I feel like they really love pop music. And I love that, and I’m so inspired by that energy and that uniqueness. So yeah, I don’t know what’s going on. But I really admire their songwriting, so hopefully something will come of it.”

‘Charli’ is set for release on September 13 and will feature contributions from the likes of Haim, Troye Sivan, Clairo, and Tommy Cash.