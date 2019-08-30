A dreamy slice of electro pop

After teasing the collaboration on social media yesterday, Charli XCX and Haim have now dropped their new song, ‘Warm’.

Over buzzing, warm synths, the ladies contemplate love, wondering if the romance is worth the risk. “So you gotta tell me the reason / Why we can’t fall in love / You gotta tell me the reason / Why you won’t open up,” they sing on the chorus.

According to the Haim sisters, ‘Warm’ was inspired by records like Imani Coppola’s 1997 ‘Chupacabra’ and Quad City DJ’s 1996 ‘Get On Up And Dance’.

The song was produced by A. G. Cook, who executive produced XCX’s entire upcoming album, ‘Charli’. The record will also feature also include previously released singles like ‘Cross You Out’ featuring Sky Ferreira and ‘Gone’ with Christine and the Queens, and arrives September 13. Check out her latest collaboration with Haim below:

Warm (feat. HAIM)

During a conversation with NME earlier this year, Charli described her new record as “experimental”, and that she “really went all in” on the project. “I didn’t go small on this,” she explained. “Since the mixtapes [2017’s ‘Number 1 Angel‘ and ‘Pop 2‘], I’ve really wanted to push my sound and push pop as far as it can go. I feel really proud of the music that I’ve made, so I really want the songs to have as much of a moment individually as possible.”

‘Charli’ will also feature fewer laid-back and acoustic numbers and “a lot of harder moments”, she added.

August has been a big month for Charli. Besides rolling out the red carpet for her new record, the singer has also been busy working on various projects. Last week, she dropped a new song, ‘Miss U’, as part of the soundtrack for Netflix’s teen drama, 13 Reasons Why.

Meanwhile, Haim returned last month with ‘Summer Girl’, their first single in two years. In a review of the song, NME praised the Los Angeles trio for “making precision look easy” and for successfully “mastering the wonkier side of pop”.