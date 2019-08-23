Listen to Charli XCX’s new song ‘Miss U’ from the ’13 Reasons Why’ soundtrack

It comes ahead of the singer's new album 'Charli'
Charli XCX has released a new song, ‘Miss U’ which is taken from the upcoming soundtrack for Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. You can listen to the track below.
The singer, who returned to Reading Festival earlier today (August 23), appears on the soundtrack alongside the likes of Yungblud, 5 Seconds Of Summer, HEALTH and Frightened Rabbit.
The controversial show has previously been soundtracked by New Order, Billie Eilish, Years & Years and Tears For Fears. You can listen to the new song from Charli XCX below.
Earlier this month, Charli XCX’s released a collaboration with Sky Ferreira, ‘Cross You Out’. It’s the latest preview of ‘Charli’, the pop artist’s highly anticipated third album.
The tracklist of ‘Charli’ also includes ‘Gone’ featuring Christine & the Queens and ‘Blame It On Your Love’ featuring Lizzo. The album arrives in full on September 13.
Reviewing her performance at Reading earlier today, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “Flanked by two huge silver cubes, Charli isn’t intimidated by the huge stage, which she occupies alone. Instead she charms, belts out note-perfect vocals and displays some impressive dancing. By the time she finishes her break-neck set with ‘Boom Clap’ ,she’s delighted the fans and won the respect of those who were just here to appease their mates.