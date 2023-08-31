Christine And The Queens drop surprise remix of ‘To Be Honest’, featuring SG Lewis

Christine And The Queens have dropped a surprise remix of the track ‘To Be Honest’, featuring SG Lewis.

The surprise announcement arrived earlier today (August 31), When Chris simply dropped an image of one of their promotional shots on X (formerly Twitter), bearing handwriting across the image reading: “To Be honest SG Lewis remix out now”.

The caption of the image also read the same, but also featured a link to the surprise release, allowing fans to stream the reimagined track immediately.

‘To Be Honest’ was first released by Christine And The Queens earlier this year, as the lead single to their latest LP: ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’.

The album was the follow-up to last year’s album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’, and was released on 9 June via Because Music. “This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’,” said Chris at the time.

“Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, ‘Redcar’ felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space.

“[Whereas] the follow-up ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of,” he added. “Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

Check out both the original track and remix featuring the British singer-songwriter and record producer below.

This is far from the first time that SG Lewis has joined forces with another huge name in the music industry – having already worked alongside artists including Elton John, Dua Lipa, Mabel and more.

However, speaking with NME last year, the musician admitted that despite collaborating with so many huge names, he still felt a degree of “imposter syndrome”, and continued to be left in disbelief when approached by artists.

“Honestly I don’t really know [why these big names approach me]!” he said. “Sometimes, especially when the imposter syndrome sets in, I do ask myself that. But I think I trust my own tastes: I think that, if anything, I like to think that I’m able to at least share some musical tastes with my collaborators, and try and at least aim to make something that we both genuinely like and listen to. That’s always the aim.”

As for Christine And The Queens, earlier this year Chris curated this year’s Meltdown Festival in London – bringing together artists that have been instrumental in shaping his musical identity.

He also made an appearance at this year’s Flow Festival alongside Lorde, Pusha T, FKA Twigs, Caroline Polachek, Suede, Devo, Blur and Wizkid.