Listen to Cigarettes After Sex’s atmospheric new song ‘Heavenly’, taken from new album ‘Cry’

Cigarettes After Sex have shared ‘Heavenly’, the first song to be taken from their upcoming second album ‘Cry’.

The new record will be released on October 25 via Partisan Records and was recorded in nighttime sessions in a mansion in Mallorca.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, frontman Greg Gonzalez said ‘Heavenly’ was “inspired by the overwhelming beauty I felt watching an endless sunset on a secluded beach in Latvia one summer night.” You can listen to the atmospheric track below now.

In a press release, Gonzalez added of the album: “The sound of this record is completely tied to the location for me. Ultimately, I view this record as a film. It was shot in this stunning, exotic location, and it stitches all these different characters and scenes together, but in the end is really about romance, beauty, and sexuality. It’s a very personal telling of what those things mean to me.”

The tracklisting for ‘Cry’ is as follows:

‘Don’t Let Me Go’

‘Kiss It Off Me’

‘Heavenly’

‘You’re The Only Good Thing In My Life’

‘Touch’

‘Hentai’

‘Cry’

‘Falling In Love’

‘Pure’

Cigarettes After Sex will return to the UK in 2020 for a string of headline dates, including their biggest show to date at London’s Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, in March. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 9am on Wednesday (September 4).

The newly announced tour will follow shows in Manchester and London in November. Cigarettes After Sex will play:

November 2019

27 – Manchester, Albert Hall

29 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire



March 2020

23 – Bristol, O2 Academy

24 – London, Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

25 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

27 – Leeds, University

28 – Glasgow, Barrowland

29 – Liverpool, O2 Academy