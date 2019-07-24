Listen to a clip of #AlexFromGlasto’s new single, ‘What You Know About That Bro’

The viral star of Glastonbury will release his first single later this evening.

Glastonbury star Alex Mann has shared a clip of his new single, ‘What You Know About That Bro.’ You can listen to the clip below.

Last month, Mann, aka #AlexFromGlasto, revealed that he’d been approached for record deals, after his surprise performance with Dave shot him to fame.

The 15-year-old stunned crowds on the Other Stage at Glastonbury after the rapper plucked him out of the crowd for a word-perfect rendition of ‘Thiago Silva’.

The performance soon went viral on social media and saw Alex securing a personal message from Thiago Silva himself, a modelling deal with BooHoo and even an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Now, Mann will release his first single later this evening with the first listen appearing on GRM daily at 7:30 pm. You can hear a clip of the song below.

Speaking to NME last month, Mann revealed that he’s taking his new found fame in his stride. “I’ve tried keeping stuff like that to a minimum,” he said.

“I’m just thinking what’s actually best at the moment, I’m trying to get in touch with some managers who can properly manage it all and make sure I’m doing the right thing. Because I obviously want to increase in popularity, but then I don’t want to overdo it and it to get a bit washed out.”

Speaking about the reaction to the moment, Mann added: “I saw Gary Lineker post about it: that was quite big. And I’ve had people like Jamie Redknapp message me on Twitter.

“I’ve had a lot of rappers I like as well that have been really supportive, like Dave and AJ, and I’ve had other rappers message me too.”