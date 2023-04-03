Listen to a collection of Nokia ringtones composed by Ryuichi Sakamoto

A compilation of Nokia ringtones composed by Ryuichi Sakamoto have been shared online.

The death of the pioneering electronic musician, composer and actor was announced yesterday (April 2) following a battle with cancer.

Following the announcement of his death, tributes were paid by the likes of Johnny Marr, Questlove, Massive Attack and David Bowie’s estate.

Now, a collection of ringtones and alerts which he created for the Nokia 8800 in 2005, have been shared in a video, which you can view below.

In honor of Ryuichi Sakamoto who passed away today, I have created a video compilation of all the ringtones and alerts on the Nokia 8800, most of which are his work. Please take a listen, some lovely sounds here.https://t.co/J9w8AyA8Jc — Tech Product Bangers (@techprodbangers) April 2, 2023

The soothing ringtones including compositions entitled ‘Asian-chant’, ‘Duel’ and ‘N-choral’.

During his 50 year career, Sakamoto won numerous awards [including an Oscar, a Grammy, a Bafta and two Golden Globes] for his work as a film composer, scoring the likes of The Last Emperor, The Sheltering Sky, Little Buddha, and The Revenant. As well as scoring Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence, Sakamoto also starred in the war film alongside David Bowie.

Sakamoto was also a founding member of pioneering electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra.

Following his passing, a statement on his official website read: “While undergoing treatment for cancer discovered in June 2020, Sakamoto continued to create works in his home studio whenever his health would allow. He lived with music until the very end.

“We would like to express out deepest gratitude to his fans and all those who have supported his activities, as well as medical professionals in Japan and the United States who did everything in their power to cure him.

“In accordance with Sakamoto’s strong wishes, the funeral service was held among his close family members. Finally, we would like to share one of Sakamoto’s favourite quotes: ‘Ars longa, vita brevis’ [Art is Long, life is short’].”

Sakamoto’s most recent album, ’12’, was released in January, his first non-soundtrack album for nearly six years.

He was scheduled to perform in France next week, as well as at the Manchester International Festival in June.