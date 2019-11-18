Listen to Confidence Man’s infectious new dance-pop single, ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’

Get down

Confidence Man have returned with a new single, ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’ – you can listen to it below.

Sharing the song, the band described the song as “dance pop that sounds like Donna Summer and Giorgio Moroder” and added: “feelings are in right now and we’ve got some for you. Watch out, ‘cause the dance floor is wet with tears. Open up, and let us travel the waterslide deep into your heart.”

The video accompanying the single, which is expected to be released soon, was filmed in Berlin and shot by their long-term visual collaborators Schall and Schnabel.

You can listen to the new single here:

The band have also announced details of a tour next April and May including a gig at The Forum in London – their biggest UK gig to date. Tickets of the London and Manchester shows go on pre-sale on November 19. The remaining U.K. shows go on pre sale on November 20 and all tickets go on general sale at 10am November 22.

The full list of dates are below.

APRIL

16 – Hebden Bridge, Hebden Bridge Trades Club

17 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

19 – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg – Pandora

20 – Paris, Backstage By The Mill

22 – Bristol, SWX

23 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

25 – Dublin, Button Factory

26 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

27 – Newcastle upon Tyne, The Boiler Shop

28 – Glasgow, SWG3 (TV Studio)

29 – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

MAY

1 – Spain, Murcia, Murcia Festival

Speaking to NME last year, Confidence Man described their band as being “completely different.” They added: “It’s so different – we were all in indie-rock bands and psych-rock bands and stuff like that. What we wanted to do was create a band that was dance music, but a bit ramshackle in a way, because we’re all from guitar backgrounds – so it’s indie-rock people making dance-pop music. It’s a bit weird, I think that’s why it works.

“We aren’t within the same rules as a normal dance band because we actually have no idea what the fuck we’re doing with dance music. Things have turned out well because I think people can see the messiness of it, and see that in the live show as well. It’s kind of punk-y.”

Reviewing their debut album, NME said: “It won’t change the world, but it will cheer you up: the comedown never comes. With a Balearic pulse and horizontal attitude throughout, this record is ready-made sunshine – MDMAzing pretension-free fun for the masses.

“This is the album we need in these hard times, even if we don’t deserve it. Put this record on, dance until sunrise, gurn through Brexit and rave until war is over. Now stop reading. Get the fuck down.”