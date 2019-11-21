Listen to Courtney Love’s 90’s inspired new song, ‘Mother’, from ‘The Turning’ soundtrack

The film star's 'Stranger Things'' Finn Wolfhard

Courtney Love has shared a new 90’s inspired single, ‘Mother’ which appears on The Turning soundtrack. You can listen to the new song below.

The Turning, which stars Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Black Mirror’s Mackenzie Davis, is inspired by the Henry James ghostly short story, The Turn of the Screw, and will be released in cinemas on January 24.

The soundtrack for the film, which is made up entirely of original tracks and will also be released on January 24, features an array of artists alongside Love including Mitski, Soccer Mommy, Warpaint, Kali Uchis, Kim Gordon and Finn Wolfhard’s new band, The Aubreys. You can see a complete list of artists and the track listing below.

The soundtrack, which you can pre-order here, came together after the film’s director asked Lawrence Rothman to write an original song for the film. Lawrence in turn went to Love, who he knew was a fan of the short story.

Love said: “I read The Turn of the Screw as a kid, so it’s a genuine privilege to have had the opportunity to work with the genius that is Floria Sigismondi and Lawrence Rothman on this soundtrack – especially as I’m alongside so many other fantastic female artists I respect.

“I’ve long admired her work, particularly The Runaways and the Marilyn Manson videos. Floria and Lawrence had a clear vision on what they wanted to achieve and it was an honor to be invited into their studio and to become a part of it.”

The rest of the artists were assembled when Lawrence called in producer Yves Rothman. Speaking about the soundtrack, Lawrence says: “We were both inspired by the classic 90’s soundtracks – Romeo and Juliet, Lost Highway, The Crow, the sessions were chaotic and inspired, it was a fever dream for months.

“Yves and I are beyond ecstatic to have worked with so many of our favourite artists.”

Last month (October 11), Love teased a Hole reunion after posting a since-deleted photo of her with original band members, Patty Schemel, Melissa Auf Der Maur and Eric Erlandson, in the studio.

Answering questions on Instagram, Love wrote: “Ah! We r so rusty. Just finding our way through songs n songs we like n riffs seeing what’s what! It’s cool. Af nice to be together.” When asked about any upcoming Hole concerts, Love replied with two black heart emojis, according to Blabbermouth.

Earlier this month, Finn Wolfhard announced that his band Calpurnia were splitting up.

The Canadian four-piece, who formed in 2017, took to Instagram to announce their ending.In a statement they wrote: “It’s bittersweet to share this news, but we want to let you know that our time playing together as Calpurnia has come to an end. We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received over the past few years. What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you.”

‘The Turing’ Track Listing

1. Courtney Love – “Mother”

2. Mitski – “Cop Car”

3. Soccer Mommy – “Feed”

4. girl in red – “Kate’s Not Here”

5. Lawrence Rothman – “Crust”

6. Lawrence Rothman (feat. Pale Waves) – “SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide”

7. Empress Of – “Call Me”

8. Vagabon – “The Wild”

9. The Aubreys – “Getting Better(otherwise)”

10. Cherry Glazerr – “Womb”

11. Warpaint – “The Brakes”

12. Lawrence Rothman – “Crust (neverreallyknewyou)”

13. Lawrence Rothman & MUNA – “Judas Kiss”

14. Kali Uchis – “The Turn”

15. Alice Glass – “Sleep It Off”

16. Dani Miller (of Surfbort) – “Ouroboros”

17. Alison Mosshart (of The Kills) – “ I Don’t Know”

18. Living Things (feat. Sunflower Bean) – “Take No Prisoners”

19. Kim Gordon – “Silver”