Listen to Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard cover Minor Threat’s ‘Filler’

It's not the first cover he's done this year.

Using just a piano, Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard has recorded a cover of Minor Threat’s ‘Filler’.

In February, Gibbard joined Teenage Fan Club on stage in Seattle for a rendition of ‘The Concept’, taken from the Scottish band’s third album, ‘Bandwagonesque’. Now he’s turned his cover efforts to American punk band Minor Threat.

Creating a piano-led version of the band’s 1981 song ‘Filler’, which was taken from Minor Threat’s self-titled debut EP, Gibbard uploaded his take on the song to SoundCloud.

“I covered this only once at a solo show in D.C. in 2012,” Gibbard wrote on SoundCloud. “I felt like recording and sharing it today. enjoy.”

Listen to Gibbard’s version of ‘Filler’ below:

Meanwhile, on the receiving end of a cover version, Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst recently covered a track from Death Cab For Cutie’s ‘Trasatlanticism’ album.

While performing at Seattle’s Showbox venue on Sunday (March 17), the pair opened their set with the cover of ‘Title And Registration’, which featured on the 2003 album.

The rest of the set also featured a cover of The Replacements’ ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’, two Bright Eyes songs in ‘Bad Blood’ and ‘Easy/Lucky/Free’, and two of Bridgers’ own tracks, ‘Would You Rather’ and ‘Funeral’.

The Death Cab For Cutie covers don’t stop there either. Halsey and Yungblud shared a cover of the band’s ‘I Will Follow You Into The Dark’ back in February.

The pair collaborated on a stripped-back version of the song while visiting Australia’s Triple J Radio as part of the station’s Like A Version series. Yungblud played keyboard on the track, with the duo swapping verses before three string players joined in the performance.