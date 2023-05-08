Listen to Denzel Curry’s smooth cover of Erykah Badu’s ‘Didn’t Cha Know’

Florida rapper Denzel Curry has released a new semi-live EP exclusively on Spotify, which features a cover of Erykah Badu‘s ‘Didn’t Cha Know’ with Bilal.

The EP, titled ‘Live at Electric Lady’, the record consists of seven tracks – three recorded and four live: a cover of Japanese band Shogun’s ‘Lonely Man’, ‘Walking’ (Live At Electric Lady), ‘Troubles (Live At Electric Lady)’, ‘Angelz (Live At Electric Lady)’, ‘X-Wing (Live At Electric Lady)’, ‘Didn’t Cha Know’ and the previously unreleased ‘Endtroduction (Cold Blooded Soul Version).

The EP was recorded at the Electric Lady studio in New York, where Erykah Badu famously recorded her 2000 album ‘Mama’s Gun’.

Listen to Denzel Curry’s ‘Live at Electric Lady’ EP below.

For his cover of Erykah Badu’s ‘Didn’t Cha Know’, Curry enlisted the help of Philadelphia neo-soul veteran Bilal. Throughout the track, Curry showcases his singing chops – a rare occurrence since he usually relies on his rapping capabilities.

Curry released his 2022 album ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ in March last year. The record scored a five-star review from NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams, who wrote: “It’s hard to revamp your sound with every project, but Denzel Curry is fast becoming the Renaissance man of Southern hip-hop, always 10 steps ahead of the game. For the fifth time – and in a different way than we might have expected – Denzel Curry has provided a priceless sense of self-discovery as he explores his countless facets.”

‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ also clinched the 22nd spot among NME‘s best albums of 2022. Andy Brown wrote of the entry: “Rapping over shimmering pianos and warm jazz samples, Denzel Curry was in full control as he took listeners through his most experimental album yet. Powerful tracks like ‘Zatoichi’ and ‘Worst Comes To Worst’ kept Curry’s signature punchiness coursing through this new sonic territory, while the LP also dealt in more restrained and richer flows. The sum of their parts? A crowning achievement, even for an artist who has already made a career out of defying expectations.”