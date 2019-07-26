Listen to Drake and Rick Ross’ new song ‘Gold Roses’

The collaboration is lifted from Ross' new album 'Port Of Miami 2'
Drake and Rick Ross have teamed up once again, this time on new song ‘Gold Roses’.
The track is taken from Ross’ upcoming new album ‘Port Of Miami 2’, which is set to drop on August 9.
The new album is a sequel to the rapper’s 2006 album ‘Port Of Miami’. It follows the pair’s collaboration from earlier this year, ‘Money In The Grave’, which Drake released as one of two songs to celebrate his basketball team Toronto Raptors winning the NBA title.
Ever a busy boy, Drake is set to host the latest OVO Fest in Toronto next month, featuring a line-up hand-picked by the rapper.
Alongside the two-day festival on August 4-5 – where Drake will headline the second night at the city’s Budweiser Stage arena – Drake has also announced an ‘OVO Summit’.