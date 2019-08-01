Listen to Elbow’s groove and blues infused new single ‘Dexter & Sinister’

Get the first taster of 'Giants Of All Sizes' here

Elbow have shared the first single from their upcoming new album ‘Giants Of All Sizes’. Check out ‘Dexter & Sinister’ below.

With echoes of the sonic textures from across their albums, the first taster of LP8 sees the band blending bluesy basslines, a soulful chorus, subtle electronica and a little bit of Manchester swagger beneath some typically vivid Guy Garvey lyrics as he pines of being, “Unstuck and the whole archipelago is rocking like a suicide pedalo at high tide“.

Garvey said that the track deals with “a great, big, bewildered question dealing with my feelings on Brexit, the loss of family and friends and the general sense of disaffection you see all around at the moment.”

The track is available to pre-order as a limited edition 10inch single here.

Recent weeks have seen the band teasing their new album with social media posts and billboards baring its title.

Due for release on October 11, ‘Giants Of All Sizes’ is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Little Fictions’.

In a four-star review, NME said: “Elbow’s standing as the musical prescription tranquilliser you’re either deeply addicted to or find too mild for your narcotic tastes. If you’re chasing the initial buzz, ‘Little Fictions’ is quite a hit.”

Elbow will headline the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Scotland this evening (Thursday August 1), before their tour continues across to European festivals.

UK and European headline tour dates are expected to be announced shortly.

Elbow have also been announced as one of four ambassadors for this year’s National Album Day, which takes place on Saturday October 12, representing the North of England.