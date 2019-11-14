Listen to Ellie Goulding’s tender cover of Joni Mitchell’s classic song, ‘River’

The song is from Joni Mitchell's album, 'Blue'

Ellie Goulding has covered Joni Mitchell’s classic song, ‘River’. You can listen to the song here.

Read More: NME writers choose their favourite Joni Mitchell tracks

The song was originally released on Mitchell’s 1971 album, ‘Blue’. Sharing the cover on social media, Goulding said “Joni was one of the reasons I wanted to be a songwriter.”

She added: “I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to cover this song.” You can listen to Mitchell’s original version of the song below.

Recently, Lana Del Rey also covered a classic Joni Mitchell song as she performed ‘For Free’ during her live shows.

The ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!‘ singer first covered the track at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on September 30, before repeating the cover days later at Seattle’s WaMU Theater.

It originally appeared on Mitchell’s 1970 record ‘Ladies Of The Canyon’, although Del Rey offers a stripped down take – accompanied by a single piano.

“I slept last night in a good hotel, I went shopping today for jewels, the wind rushed around in the dirty town,” Del Rey sings on the track.

Back in March, it was announced that Mitchell was set to release a personal book of lyrics, poetry, and paintings.

The book was originally penned by the iconic singer-songwriter back in 1971. Titled Morning Glory on the Vine, the rare collection of handwritten words was limited to 100 copies and gifted to Mitchell’s close friends.

Released on October 22, the works are now available to fans for the first time.

Describing the new version of Morning Glory on the Vine, a post on Mitchell’s official website read: “In this faithfully reproduced facsimile edition, Joni’s best-loved lyrics and poems spill across the pages in her own elegant script.”