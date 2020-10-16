Emotional Oranges have linked up with Channel Tres on their new single ‘All That’, the first track from their next project.

The LA pop duo – comprised of members A and V – released their debut EP ‘The Juice: Vol. 1’ in May 2019, following it up with ‘Vol. 2’ six months later.

A third record, ‘Juicebox’, has been confirmed to be on the way and ‘All That’ is the first taste of it. “You’re a savage, I love it,” A sings over ‘90s inspired R&B-tinged pop before Californian rapper Channel Tres raps: “She threw it back, now my hands in the air/Then she played me like a Sony, guessing it ain’t fair.”

In a press release, Emotional Oranges said: “This is what Tokyo, the Gorillaz and listening to a whole lot of ’90s dance music will do to you. Much love to Channel for blessing the track. Just a taste of what’s coming in our JUICEBOX.”

Tres added: “A sent me the beat and I immediately felt the vibe and cut the verse in my room. It’s cool to get on records like this and exercise my range as a songwriter, and just get on different types of beats. V sounds beautiful on the track, both her and A made it so easy to love this song.”

Listen to ‘All That’ above now.

Speaking to NME last year, the duo spoke about their decision to keep their identities secret and going only by initials.

“The crowd know all the words but they don’t know who we are,” A said. “Like, before the shows, sometimes I go to the restroom and I walk past everybody. It’s not about us, it’s about the music. It’s a feeling, it’s an emotion.”