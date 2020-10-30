Listen to the first songs from Clairo’s new band Shelly

Clairo has shared the first two songs from her new band Shelly – scroll down the page listen to them below now.

The new project features the solo artist, Phoebe Bridgers’ new signing Claud, and their friends Josh Mehling and Noa Frances Getzug.

“My best friends and I made a band and put out an A/B side – ‘Steeeam’ and ‘Natural’,” Clairo wrote on Instagram. “We created everything during quarantine in LA, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. Hope you check it & enjoy.”

“Sitting here on my own, oceans away,” Clairo sings on ‘Steeeam’. “Breathe in, keep it to myself I guess.”

Meanwhile, Getzug contributes to the vocals on ‘Natural’, alongside Clairo. “I should be celebrating, but it’s too devastating,” they sing. “I want her all the time.” Listen to both tracks below now.

The songs follow a series of covers from Clairo so far this year, including her most recent – a take on The Strokes’ ‘I’ll Try Anything Once’. Her version of the 2005 b-side featured Jake Passmore from the London band SCORS.

The star has also shared a handful of demos in 2020, kickstarting the year with ‘february 15, 2020 london, uk’ and ‘Everything I Know’. In September, she debuted two new songs on acoustic guitar while performing from home as part of A.G. Cook‘s Appleville charity livestream.

Sharing the performance on Instagram, she wrote: “no idea when these will see the light of day but i thought i’d share a couple things i’m working on now.”