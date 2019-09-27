The rarities set follows last week's live album from Roswell

Foo Fighters have released surprise new rarities and covers EP ‘01070725’.

The five-song EP includes live covers of Arcade Fire and Dead Kennedys and is focused on 2007, the year Foos released their sixth album ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience And Grace’.

Their version of Arcade Fire‘s ‘Keep The Car Running’ was recorded at Radio 1’s festival Six Weeks Of Summer in 2007. A cover of Dead Kennedys’ 1980 punk classic ‘Holiday In Cambodia’ was also recorded in 2007, at that year’s MTV Awards.

The rest of the EP comprises ‘If Ever’, originally released as the B-side of ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience And Grace’s lead single ‘The Pretender’; ‘Seda’, a bonus track from the Japanese edition of the album; and a demo of album track ‘Come Alive’.

Last week (September 20), Foo Fighters released seven-song mini-album ‘00050525 – Live In Roswell’, which was recorded at Walker Air Force Base in 2005 around the site of a supposed secret base of alien investigations, Area 51. September 20 had been dubbed “Area 51 Raid Day”.

The EPs are part of ‘Foo Files’, a new series of surprise EPs which are being released to mark next year’s 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album – all the EPs end in the number 25. ‘Foo Files’ launched in July with live EP ‘00950025’, featuring three songs recorded at the band’s first British show at Reading Festival in 1995.

Foo Fighters headlined Reading And Leeds Festival and Glasgow Summer Sessions festivals in August, after Dave Grohl played a special show with Rick Astley to mark the relaunch of Club NME at the tiny Moth Club in East London.

The band’s most recent album was ‘Concrete And Gold’ in 2017. Grohl has been teasing that new songs are imminent. Speaking to NME about future Foos music, Grohl said: “I’m constantly writing, but not always seriously. Then, at some point, they become a little more formed. When I feel like they’re ready, that’s when I bring them to the band.