Taylor Swift drops three new ‘Taylor’s Version’ songs and one ‘Lover’ B-side

Taylor Swift has released four previously unreleased song from her discography ahead of her ‘Eras’ US tour kickoff.

The singer previously announced the release of the four songs, confirming that three of them come from her re-recording projects, while the last comes from her ‘Lover’ album cycle. These songs are ‘Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘All Of The Girls You Loved Before’.

Listen to the songs below.

The songs’ release coincides with Swift’s first ‘Eras’ show across the United States. The US leg of her tour begins today (March 17) at State Farm Stadium, where she will perform again tomorrow (March 18).

The tour, which is in support of her latest album ‘Midnights’, will include performances from supporting acts including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Earlier this week, Arizona city announced a temporary name change in celebration of the pop star kicking off her tour at Glendale’s State Farm stadium. From Friday (March 17) until Saturday (March 18), Glendale will temporarily be named Swift City.

Swift released her tenth record ‘Midnights’ in October last year. The record scored a glowing four-star review from NME‘s Hannah Mylrea, who wrote: “After a foray into a different sonic world, on Swift’s return to pure pop she still shimmers.”