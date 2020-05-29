Listen to Four Tet’s surprise new EP under cryptic Wingdings alias

Four Tet has released a surprise new EP under his cryptic Wingdings alias – scroll down the page to listen now.

The producer – whose real name is Kieran Hebden – began releasing music under the moniker in 2018 and has sporadically put out tracks under it in the intervening years.

Now, Hebden has returned under the symbol-filled name ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ, with a surprise EP. The unpronounceable record was released online earlier today (May 29) and features four tracks, each with titles written in the Wingdings font. Listen to it below now.

Advertisement

The release follows the producer sharing five new songs for free on his Soundcloud page last month (April 28). The tracks included a six-minute reworking of Destiny’s Child‘s 2004 hit ‘Lose My Breath’, which was originally previewed during a BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix in 2018.

Ahead of the free releases, Hebden shared a huge Spotify playlist collating almost every track he’s been a part of in his career. With the exception of his first studio album under the moniker and a few collaborations with Burial that aren’t on streaming services, the 500-song-plus playlist is the complete works of the producer.

“I’ve been going through my archive finding old music that I worked on and photos,” Hebden explained on Instagram. “It made me wonder how much stuff is on Spotify that I’ve been part of so I put everything I could find in a playlist. It’s 526 tracks so far and there is a link to it in my bio.”