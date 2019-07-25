Listen to Friendly Fires’ new song ‘Run The Wild Flowers’

It's the latest preview of comeback album 'Inflorescent'

Friendly Fires have shared another teaser of their comeback album ‘Inflorescent’.

‘Run The Wild Flowers’ follows recent track ‘Silhouettes’ in previewing the band’s first album in eight years, and follow-up to 2011’s ‘Pala’.

Friendly Fires told NME what to expect from their upcoming third album last year.

“It did feel like it was a ‘now or never’ moment,” frontman Ed MacFarlane said. “I think if we left it any longer it would probably never have happened, and I think to be honest with you I missed it. There’s something about playing our music live which I don’t get when I write music that’s different from Friendly Fires.

“When we’re together as a band and we can do the Friendly Fires thing live, everything runs more freely and I just wanted to do that again. It doesn’t feel like it’s the last chapter of our band. With ‘Pala’, we left it on a high and we sort of disappeared, and then I feel like something else has to happen.”

‘Inflorescent’ comes out on August 16 via Polydor. The band are set to take the album out on a UK and European tour later this year.