Herring is releasing rap music under the alias Hemlock Ernst

Future Islands singer Sam Herring has announced a rap solo album under the alias of Hemlock Ernst.

Out on October 25, ‘Back At The House’ was made with producer Kenny Segal.

You can hear the album’s first single ‘Down’ below.

Herring and Segal first worked together on ‘Souvenir’, on Rory Ferreira’s 2015 album ‘So The Flies Don’t Come’. They then met when Ferreira played a show in Herring’s hometown of Baltimore, with the three performing ‘Souvenir’ together on stage.

Future Islands only finished touring their fifth album, 2017’s ‘The Far Field’, with a homecoming show in Baltimore earlier this month (September 7). As yet, Herring is yet to announce any shows in his new guise.

Segal is an LA-based producer. He initially came to prominence as a drum & bass DJ in the ’90s, and has released five solo albums, most recently ‘Happy Little Trees’ in 2018.

In April, Segal also released a joint album with rapper Billy Woods, ‘Hiding Place’.

As well as becoming Hemlock Ernst, Herring will feature on DJ Shadow‘s upcoming album ‘Our Pathetic Age’, out on November 15.

Other guests on Shadow’s album include Nas, De La Soul, Run The Jewels, Interpol singer Paul Banks and Wu-Tang Clan trio Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Inspectah Deck.

The full tracklisting of ‘Back At The House’ is:

‘North To South’

‘Messy’

‘Bless The Fire’

‘Slabs Of The Sunburnt West’

‘Addicted Youth’

‘Down’

‘The One’

‘Jargonne’

‘Stone Soup’

‘Back At The House’

‘Less Unsettled’