Listen to Glorilla’s fierce new track, ‘Internet Trolls’

Glorilla has shared a new track today (February 3) called ‘Internet Trolls’ – check it out below.

The 23-year-old rapper, who’s from Memphis, Tennessee, features in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023.

Her latest single follows on from her recent collaboration with Moneybagg Yo on single called ‘On Wat U On’.

Her latest new track is accompanied with a video directed by Troy Roscoe. Check it out here:

Praising Glorilla in the NME 100 2023, Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “In just eight months, Glorilla has achieved more than your typical rising star: after breakthrough single ‘FNF’ established her as a shit-hot name in the US rap world, while follow-up ‘Tomorrow 2’ – a party anthem that saw her team up with her “cousin” and mentor Cardi B – stormed the US charts.

“The latter song has since gone on to earn the 23-year-old a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance, proving that the love is undeniably vast for this southern hip-hop star.”

This weekend, Glorilla will perform at the Grammys, where she’ll take part in a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop alongside Missy Elliot, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne and many more.

The performance will honour the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s beginnings and will see a range of acts perform from the genre, across “its past, its present, its future,” according to Questlove.

Earlier this week, Questlove revealed that he’s co-curated the Grammys tribute to 50 years of hip-hop.

“I’m really really thrilled to announce that there’s gonna be a special segment on the Grammy telecast, this Sunday night, honouring hip-hop’s 50th,” Questlove said. “Can you believe 50? It’s going to be an absolutely amazing moment with some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history — its past, its present, its future.”

Questlove went on to say that hip-hop’s “impact on our culture and our world” is “immeasurable” and described it as a “driving force in the music, in the culture.” He continued: “I’ve had the great privilege of co-curating this thing with The Roots and many many others that are gonna join us that night. So, you gotta see it.”

Meanwhile, Glorilla is due to hit the road for a US headline tour on January 27 – see the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.