Listen to ‘The Goal’, the first posthumous song from Leonard Cohen

"I'm going down again, but I'm not alone"

‘The Goal’, the first posthumous single from Leonard Cohen, has been released.

The legendary Canadian crooner died in November 2016 after suffering injuries that stemmed from a fall in the middle of the night.

After it was confirmed in 2018 that a posthumous album is in the works, ‘The Goal’ is the first track to arrive.

The track, which comes in at barely 60 seconds long, begins as a spoken-word effort accompanied by a sole piano. As it progresses, Cohen’s vocals are backed up by a stirring Spanish guitar.

“I can’t leave my house, or answer the phone. I’m going down again, but I’m not alone. Settling at last, accounts of the soul,” Cohen begins the track.

In an interview with CBC’s q last year, Cohen’s son Adam revealed he has been working on an unfinished collection of songs by his father. “I was tasked with finishing a few more songs of his that we started together on the last album, so his voice is literally still in my life,” Cohen said. “It’s a bizarre and delicious entanglement.” “To make a long story short, I believe that there are some really beautiful new songs of Leonard Cohen that no one’s heard that are at some point going to come out,” he explained, adding that the tone of this material “resembles his older work, something more romantic.” Adam also worked as a producer on his father’s last album, 2016’s ‘You Want It Darker’.