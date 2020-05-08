Listen to ‘Gooba’, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s first post-prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine has shared ‘Gooba’, his first piece of music to be released since he was let out of prison.

The rapper was given early release from jail last month due to the coronavirus pandemic and was given permission from authorities to put out music while under house arrest.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, references COVID-19 on the new track, rapping: “They sick, been hot way before coronavirus.” He also alludes to his co-operation with authorities prosecutors in providing testimony about his fellow gang members: “Tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag.”

Advertisement

The track comes accompanied by a video that sees the rainbow-haired rapper playing with a Dalmatian puppy, rapping in a rainbow-coloured room and more. Watch it below.

Last month, Hernandez’s attorney Dawn Florio said the star was planning to work on two new albums while serving the rest of his 24-month sentence from his home. “What he’s gonna do is he already has that advance for 10K Projects,” she said. “So he has to put out a Spanish album and an English album. So that’s what he’s going to do.”

The rapper was given prison time last December after pleading guilty to racketeering and an array of other charges. He was expected to spend between 37 years to life behind bars, but he had his sentence cut after co-operating with authorities and testifying against other members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

Advertisement

Hernandez recently joked about his reputation as a “snitch” on social media. The star commented on an Instagram post about Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti offering rewards to citizens who “snitch” on businesses violating the city’s the stay-at-home order, saying he was “coming to the rescue”.