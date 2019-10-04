Listen to Gucci Mane and Megan Thee Stallion duet on fierce new song, ‘Big Booty’

The surprise release dropped earlier today

Gucci Mane and Megan Thee Stallion have released a surprise collaboration today. You can listen to ‘Big Booty’ below.

The release comes ahead of Mane’s upcoming album release, with ‘Woptober II’ premiering on October 17. The rapper, who last year declared himself the greatest of all time, revealed the release date via social media, along with striking album art that sees him beaming as he gets a massage and answers a lime green telephone.

The first ‘Woptober’ was released in October 2016, with the follow up due almost exactly three years later, on October 17th. Mane released his most recent album ‘Delusions Of Grandeur’ in June this year.

No track list for the new album has been revealed, but it’s assumed to contain Mane’s recent single ‘Richer Than Errybody’, which features YoungBoy Never Broke Again and DaBaby.

You can listen to Mane’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion here:

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed that her forthcoming album will include a collaboration with Kehlani.

Speaking to Variety, the rapper was initially hesitant to speak out when asked about potential guests on the record.

“Yeah, I’m working on a new project and I have a lot of ladies on there, so just be on the lookout,” she told reporters. After some prompting on who those ladies might be, Megan added: “I can let this cat of the bag. Me and Kehlani have music together, and I love her.”

A video for Megan’s breakout hit ‘Hot Girl Summer’ was released earlier this month, was asked by Variety on the red carpet at Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball last Thursday in New York City if she has had many incoming calls from artists wanting to collaborate.

The pair have become close friends in recent months, frequently posting Instagram videos of each other.