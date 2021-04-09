Listen to Gwen Stefani and Saweetie team up on ‘Slow Clap’

Gwen Stefani and Saweetie have teamed up for a new version of the former’s single ‘Slow Clap’ – you can hear their collaboration below.

The original version of ‘Slow Clap’ was released last month and was co-written with songwriter/producer Ross Golan and songwriter Luke Niccoli.

Stefani has shared the updated version of ‘Slow Clap’ featuring Saweetie today (April 9), with the pair starring together in a Sophie Muller-directed video for the track, which you can see below.

Speaking recently about the process behind the writing of ‘Slow Clap’ in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Stefani recalled how she was inspired to write the song after meeting with her label Interscope.

“I just had a meeting with Interscope, and when you have this hustle meeting with your label you kind of feel like the underdog,” she explained. “They were so loving and so kind to me in that meeting, and I left – I was in Oklahoma at the ranch – and walked into a little cabin that we live in there and opened my computer and wanted to write this sad love song.

“[My collaborators] were like: ‘No, you don’t need to go back and talk about that any more. Nobody wants to hear about that any more.’”

Saweetie, who is currently preparing the release of her debut album ‘Pretty B*tch Music’, collaborated with Doja Cat back in January on the track ‘Best Friend’. The song is expected to feature on Saweetie’s upcoming album.