Listen to Haim’s brilliant mash-up of Lil Nas X and Nirvana

The LA trio covered both tracks in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Haim have mashed up Lil Nas X and Nirvana during their latest appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

The LA trio stopped by the Live Lounge earlier today (September 25) to perform their single ‘Summer Girl’ and the special cover.

Beginning with Lil Nas X’s ‘Panini’, the group then segued into Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’. The original version of ‘Panini’ features an interpolation of the grunge track, which Frances Bean Cobain gave her blessing earlier this year.

Watch Haim’s Live Lounge session on the BBC iPlayer here or listen to it from around the two-hour and 14-minute mark here.

Last month, Haim teased that they would have more new music on the way soon following ‘Summer Girl’. “There will definitely be new music this year, we can tell you that,” Danielle Haim told Matt Wilkinson on his Beats 1 radio show.

Danielle Haim recently opened up about the emotional inspiration behind ‘Summer Girl‘, revealing that the song’s lyrics had been inspired by her partner’s cancer diagnosis.

“I wanted to be his hope when he was feeling hopeless. So I kept singing these lines – ‘I’m your sunny girl/ I’m your fuzzy girl/ I’m your summer girl‘ – over the bass line. ‘Summer Girl’ stuck,” she said on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X recently revealed he wants to record “at least 70 songs” for his debut album. The rising star is currently working on his first full-length release but has said it is currently only “two percent done”.