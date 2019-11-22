Listen to Haim’s tender cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘If It Be Your Will’

The song comes for the new Hanukkah+ compilation



Haim have recorded a tender cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘If It Be Your Will.’ You can listen to the song below.

The song, recorded as part of the ‘Hanukkah+’ compilation, sees the sisterly trio appear alongside a range of artists including Jack Black, Yo La Tengo and The Flaming Lips.

Produced by Randall Poster, the collection is due for digital release on November 22 via Verve Forecast Records. ‘If It Be Your Will’ first appeared on Leonard Cohen’s 1984 album, ‘Various Positions’.

You can listen to Haim’s cover below:

Earlier this week (November 19), Haim shared a stripped back ballad called ‘Hallelujah.’ The song isn’t a cover of another Cohen classic, but an original song that was inspired by the death of Alana’s best friend.

Last week (November 16), Alana, the youngest Haim sister, expanded on the meaning of the song, saying: “We have a song called hallelujah coming out on Monday,” she tweeted. “It’s a song about family, love, loss, and being thankful for it all. It’s hard to talk about my verse in the song but I wanted to open up about it so here i go…”

She went on to explain that the track was specifically informed by an experience from “a really dark time” when she was 20 years old.

“I woke up on a hazy October morning to find out that my best friend, Sammi Kane Kraft, had passed away in a tragic car accident. It was a loss that changed my life forever.”

Haim also revealed this week that on meeting Mel B at a Spice Girls show this year, the singer mistook the band for “competition winners.”

The Los Angeles band, who have just released a new single, ‘Hallelujah,’ explained how the awkward moment when they met competition winners who had been given the chance to watch the iconic band alongside them at Wembley Stadium last summer.

Describing meeting the 90’s “girl power” band backstage at Wembley, Danielle told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1: “The part of the prize was we were all going to meet with the Spice Girls before the show and we had taken photos with the contestants and then they were like ‘ok, now let’s just do Haim and Emma Stone and Spice Girls.’”

She continued: “and Mel B looked at Danielle and was like ‘you’re not supposed to be in these photos’ and Danielle was like, ‘Oh my gosh no I’m so sorry I’m in Haim,’ and she felt so bad.”