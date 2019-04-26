Listen to ‘Hello Sunshine’, the first track from Bruce Springsteen’s new solo album

Song is taken from the Boss' forthcoming album 'Western Stars'

Bruce Springsteen has returned with ‘Hello Sunshine’, the first track to be taken from his upcoming solo album.

The new single comes straight from ‘Western Stars’ – and it provides a strong idea of what we can expect from the record.

Complete with acoustic guitars, pedal steel and subtle basslines, the track reflects the “sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements” that Springsteen promised when first announcing the record.

Teasing the record in 2017, he told Variety: “That album is influenced by Southern California pop music of the ’70s: Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records. I don’t know if people will hear those influences, but that was what I had in my mind.

“It gave me something to hook an album around; it gave me some inspiration to write. And also, it’s a singer-songwriter record. It’s connected to my solo records writing-wise, more ‘Tunnel of Love’ and ‘Devils and Dust,’ but it’s not like them at all. Just different characters living their lives.”

‘Western Stars’ is out on June 14 and comes after The Boss teased the record in a series of mysterious social media posts. It began on Monday, when the rock icon’s social media accounts shared what appeared to be an image of a Joshua Tree in the middle of the desert. A similar image appeared only 24 hours later, although the tree appeared to be distorted in the second mysterious photo.