Songs form incendiary new standalone single

IDLES have released ferocious new song ‘I Dream Guillotine’ as part of the package of their standalone new single ‘Mercedes Marxist’.

‘I Dream Guillotine’ can be heard below and is available for streaming now.

Alongside its B-side, the band have released the video for ‘Mercedes Marxist’. The songs are also available together as a 7″ vinyl single.

Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace of the partnership Thirty Two, the video stars Kris Hitchen, who starred in Ken Loach film Sorry We Missed You. The video can be seen below.

The single follows IDLES’ nomination for the Mercury Prize last week (July 25) for their second album ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’. The band teamed up with fellow Mercury nominee slowthai at the weekend at Kendall Calling. They performed IDLES’ song ‘Television’, which features on ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’.

At the Mercury ceremony, singer Joe Talbot told NME the band had begun writing their third album, for which recording begins in September. Talbot said: “We’re recording album three, and we’ll release it like a box of butterflies.”

Talbot explained ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ was part of finding his voice as an artist. He said: “The album was a process of finding my own voice and listening to myself; finding ways of being listened to in a community and in our country, which is the problem going on at the moment. No one feels like they’re being represented and this second album, was about representing yourself internally, finding your own voice and then communicating that with others.”

You can see footage of NME’s interview with Talbot below.

IDLES follow festival season with a sold-out UK tour. Starting on December 2 at Glasgow Barrowlands, it takes in Manchester and Leeds before ending with their biggest headline show to date at London Alexandra Palace on December 7.