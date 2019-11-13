Listen to Janelle Monáe’s bluesy cover of ‘He’s a Tramp’ from Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’

Janelle as you've never heard her before.

Janelle Monáe has covered ‘He’s a Tramp’ from Disney’s live-action remake of the classic film, Lady and the Tramp. You can listen to the song below.

The blues-inspired song features on the new soundtrack to the live-action remake in which Monáe voices the character of Peg the Pekingese.

As well as her cover of ‘He’s a Tramp’, Monáe has co-written a second song on the soundtrack, ‘What a Shame’ – a new version of ‘The Siamese Cat Song.’ Monáe wrote the song with Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Roman GianArthur.

You can listen to ‘He’s a Tramp’ here:

Back in the summer (July 24), it was announced that Monáe would be replacing Julia Roberts as the lead in season two of Amazon’s psychological thriller Homecoming.

Roberts starred as Heidi Bergman in season one, marking her first major foray into small screen roles. However, Roberts only signed on for one series and she will now go behind the camera as an executive producer for its second season.

Monae, who has previously starred in Moonlight and Hidden Figures, will portray a “tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is.”

Monae wrote on Twitter: “Excited and ready for this wild ride.”

Off the back of her acclaimed 2018 album ‘Dirty Computer’, Monae played her biggest UK show to date at Wembley Arena this summer and got Hollywood royalty involved as she invited Lupita Nyong’o on-stage to perform with her.