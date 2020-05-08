Listen to Jessie Ware’s new club anthem ‘Save A Kiss’

Jessie Ware has shared another single from her forthcoming album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ with ‘Save A Kiss’.

The track is the fifth song the singer has shared in recent months following ‘Ooh La La’, ‘Mirage (Don’t Stop)’, ‘Spotlight’ and ‘Adore’. You can listen to the track below.

Speaking about the single, Ware said: “This song has taken on a new meaning during these weird times and it seems like the right time to put it out. This track is an optimistic one for me, I hope it resonates with people wherever they are right now. It’s an upbeat song to dance along too and have fun with. I know I’ve got plenty of kisses I’m saving up for everyone when this is all over.”

Advertisement

The upcoming LP, Ware’s fourth studio album, is the follow-up to the singer’s 2017 album ‘Glasshouse’.

‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ features credits from the likes of Kindness, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount and Arctic Monkeys producer James Ford, and was initially due for release on June 5 but has been pushed back two weeks to June 19.

Speaking about the making of the album, the singer said: “It feels so amazing to be back making music, so much has happened recently. Some crazy exciting things but I feel so happy to be back to my first love. Music was the first scene that truly embraced me!

“I feel like these last few years I’ve had to do some exploration to figure out what I wanted to write about musically again and learn new things about myself.

Advertisement

“I’ve been yearning for that escapism, groove and maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie.”